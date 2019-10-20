Haryana polls: Over 89 lakh young voters to play key role

Over 89 lakh young voters under 40 years of age are likely to play a crucial role in the Haryana assembly elections on Monday. According to the Election Commission data, there are 89,42,668 voters who fall in this category, which forms a major chunk of over 1.83 eligible voters in the state.

There are over 3.82 lakh voters, many of them first-timers, who fall in the age group of 18-19 years while over 40 lakh are 20-29 years of age. "There are 3,82,446 voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years, while 40,67,413 electorates are in the age group of 20 to 29 years. As many as 44,92,809 voters fall in the bracket of 30 to 39 years," Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said.

He said 35,67,536 voters fell in the age group of 40 to 49 years while 27,90,783 were 50 to 59 years of age. There are 17,39,664 voters who are between 60 and 69 years while 8,22,958 voters are in the age group of 70 to 79 years.

As many as 4,18,961 voters are above 80, he said in an official release here. Besides, there are over one lakh service voters.

Faridabad and Gurgaon districts have the maximum number of electorates-- over 15 lakh and 12 lakh, respectively--while Panchkula district has the lowest number (3.86 lakh) of voters in the state. Agarwal said that polling for 90 assembly seats in the state would be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

Of the over 1.83 crore voters, over 85 lakh are women besides 252 transgenders. There are 1.7 lakh service voters. As many as 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, are in the fray these elections.

