Pakistan rejects statements made against it by BJP leaders

Pakistan on Sunday rejected statements made against it by the BJP, India's ruling party, during campaigning for upcoming state elections. The Pakistan Foreign Office said the anti-Pakistan tirade of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership continued as the electoral process in Haryana and Maharashtra advanced.

"In successive election rallies in recent days, Pakistan has been invoked repeatedly," the FO said. It said statements have been made regurgitating baseless allegations of Pakistan's support to terrorism and drug smuggling, threatening to disrupt the flow of river water to Pakistan, and taking credit for Pakistan's historic decision of opening the Kartarpur Corridor.

"We categorically reject these allegations and threats as well as distortion of history and facts," said FO. "As we have repeatedly emphasized, the instrumental use of Pakistan for domestic, political gains and electoral dividends must come to an end in India," said the FO.

