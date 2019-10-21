Bolivia's Morales leads election after quick count; second round looks likely

Bolivian President Evo Morales led Sunday's election with 45.71% of votes compared to 37.84% for his closest rival Carlos Mesa, according to a quick count of 83% of votes by the country's electoral board.

The preliminary results showed that Morales, South America's longest-serving leftist leader, would have to go to a December 15 run-off with Mesa.

Also Read: Bolivians pick between Evo Morales and change in tight vote

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)