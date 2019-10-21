International Development News
Maharashtra polls: Voting held in candlelight due to no electricity

Voting is taking place at a polling booth in Pune's Shivaji Nagar in candlelight due to unavailability of electricity.

ANI Pune (Maharashtra)
Updated: 21-10-2019 11:36 IST
Power cut at a polling booth in Pune's Shivaji Nagar. Image Credit: ANI

Voting is taking place at a polling booth in Pune's Shivaji Nagar in candlelight due to unavailability of electricity. "The electricity supply is not there at this school. The problem was found in an electricity meter. Till now, it has not been resolved. Meanwhile, a generator is being provided by Election Commission. Voting is underway. There is no problem in that," said Sanjay Padhtare, Sector Officer.

Polling officials had candles placed at their tables to help them tally voter details properly. Padhtare said that eight polling stations have been affected due to the unavailability of electricity.

Polling for 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in the evening. The electoral fate of 3237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs by the voters who will exercise their democratic franchise in the Assembly elections.

There are 96,661 polling booths in Maharashtra for citizens to cast their votes. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
