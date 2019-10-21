10.65% polling recorded in Sikkim Assembly by-polls till 9 am

An average of 10.65 percent voting was recorded in the by-polls to the three Assembly seats in Sikkim till 9 am on Monday, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said. While Poklok Kamrang, in which Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is in the fray, witnessed 13.69 percent polling in the first two hours, Martam Rumtek recorded 11.02 percent and Gangtok 7.24 percent polling during the same period.

A total of 44,534 voters will decide the fate of 15 candidates in the by-polls. The chief minister, who is not a member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, is locked in a triangular contest against Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) nominee Moses Rai and Yadhu Kumar Rai of the Sikkim Republican Party (SRP) in the Poklok Kamrang seat.

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia is pitted against five other candidates in the Gangtok seat on a Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) ticket. Martam Rumtek seat is also witnessing a six-cornered contest.

The voting to the three seats will end at 5 pm and the results will be declared on October 24. The by-polls were necessitated after former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), DT Lepcha (BJP) and Kunga Nima Lepcha (SKM) had vacated Poklok Kamrang, Martam Rumtek and Gangtok seats respectively after winning from two seats each during the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)