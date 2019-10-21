Iran rejects Turkey's establishing of military posts in Syria - TV

Iran rejects Turkey's establishing of military posts inside Syria, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday, adding that the integrity of Tehran's key regional ally should be respected.

"We are against Ankara's establishing of military posts in Syria ... The issues should be resolved by diplomatic means ... Syria's integrity should be respected," Mousavi told a weekly news conference, broadcast live on state TV.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Ankara would press on with its offensive into northeastern Syria and “crush the heads of terrorists” if a deal with Washington on the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters from the area was not fully implemented. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

