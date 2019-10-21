Lebanon cabinet session begins at presidential palace

Lebanon's cabinet convened on Monday headed by President Michel Aoun at the Baabda Palace, his office said, as protests grip the country in the biggest show of dissent against the ruling elite in decades.

The government is expected to approve reforms including halving ministers' wages in a bid to ease an economic crisis and defuse protests that have brought hundreds of thousands of people to the streets for four days.

