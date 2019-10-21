New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL53 HR-POLL-6THLD POLLING Haryana polling ends, turnout 65 per cent Chandigarh/New Delhi: Haryana recorded a turnout of 65 per cent for 90 constituencies in the assembly elections by 6 pm on Monday, the Election Commission said.

DEL6 HR-POLL-KHATTAR Khattar travels by train to Karnal, then rides bicycle to cast his vote Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday travelled by train from Chandigarh to Karnal and then rode a bicycle to reach a polling booth to cast his vote. DEL63 UP-AYODHYA VHP reciprocates Muslims' pro-peace gesture before Ayodhya verdict Ayodhya: Reciprocating Muslims' gestures to preserve peace and communal harmony in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court verdict on the title suit over the disputed Ram Janamabhoomi-Babri Masjid land is delivered, the VHP on Monday announced cancellation of all its programmes proposed after the ruling.

DES49 UP-CHINMAYANAND Chinmayanand writes to UP Police, wants law student booked under Gangster Act Shahjahanpur:Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is accused by a law student of raping her, on Monday sent a letter to the police demanding that the Gangster Act should also be slapped on the woman for allegedly blackmailing him. DES50 UP-4THLD-POLLING Just over 47 per cent turnout in UP bypolls Lucknow, Oct 21 (PTI) Just over 47 per cent of eligible voters exercised their franchise in the bypolls to 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

DES37 PB-BYPOLLS-5THLD POLLING Punjab bypolls: More than 60 pc polling on 4 assembly seats till 6 pm Chandigarh: An overall turnout of more than 60 per cent was registered till 6 pm in the bypolls to four assembly seats -- Phagwara (reserve), Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian -- in Punjab. DES15 PB-HARSIMRAT-CORRIDOR Pakistan making 'business out of faith', Harsimrat on Kartarpur service charge Chandigarh: Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has slammed Pakistan for its insistence of charging USD 20 as service fee from Indian devotees for visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, saying that the neighbouring country has made a "business out of faith".

DES39 PB-GURU NANAK-ANNIVERSARY Only SGPC to set up main stage for birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak: Akal Takht Jathedar Amritsar: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday said only the SGPC will set up the main stage to hold religious events at Sultanpur Lodhi during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev next month. DES46 HP-4THLD BYPOLL Nearly 69 per cent of electors exercise their franchise in Himachal bypolls Shimla: Nearly 69 per cent polling was recorded for two assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, a state election official said.

DEL36 JK-RAJNATH-BORDER Perceptional difference on boundary issue between India, China: Rajnath Singh Leh-Ladakh: India and China share "cordial relations", and there are "perceptional differences" between the two countries on the boundary issue, but it has been handled with great maturity by both sides, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. DEL25 JK-SITUATION Shutdown continues in Kashmir Srinagar: The stalemate in Kashmir, following abrogation of Article 370, continued as normal life remained affected in the valley for the 78th consecutive day on Monday with main markets shut and public transport off the roads, officials said..

