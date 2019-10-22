INSTANT VIEW-Justin Trudeau's Liberals projected to form Canada's next government - TV

Canada's Liberal Party is set to form a minority government after Monday's federal election, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp projected. That means Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will have to rely on support from other parties to govern.

COMMENTS: JONATHAN ROSE, PROFESSOR OF POLITICS, QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY IN KINGSTON, ONTARIO

"Right now the numbers don't add up to 170 (which is a majority in the House of Commons). The Liberals are going to need another party, that's for sure. Historically, the Liberals have been kind of a chameleon party. They've campaigned from left and governed from the right. They'll moderate the way they govern for the next few years." "Will the Liberals drop the Trans Mountain pipeline to gain support of the New Democrats?"

"I don't think the Liberals would do that. (The minority result) might be damaging in terms of commodity markets and a sense of stability. Markets like stability and minority governments are inherently less stable than majority governments, but Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are a known commodity and so it shouldn't be disruptive. Right now they don't need the Bloc Quebecois. That's probably a relief for the Liberals. "The poor showing of the NDP and the huge showing of the Bloc Quebecois is a surprise. I also expected the Greens to do a little better. I think they (the Bloc) were expecting 20 seats and to have over 30 is amazing."

DAVID MOSCROP, POLITICAL SCIENTIST AT UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA:

"We're seeing a much-needed chastening of the Liberal Party.

"I think when parties are forced to cooperate in Parliament they tend to produce great outcomes. "Some of [the result] is a backlash against Liberal arrogance and entitlements. The Liberals set the bar so high they're bound to run into it."

KARL SCHAMOTTA, DIRECTOR GLOBAL MARKETS STRATEGY AT CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS:

"The (results) suggest that Mr. Trudeau will require the support of leftist opposition parties to enact important pieces of legislation. The strongly environmentalist, anti-corporation and social spending-friendly New Democratic Party is likely to assume the king-maker role, meaning that investment-friendly pipeline and infrastructure initiatives could struggle to win approval.

"This is likely to exert drag on a Canadian dollar that might otherwise ride solid economic data, favorable interest rate differentials, and improving risk appetite higher."

DANIEL BÉLARD, DIRECTOR OF MCGILL INSTITUTE FOR THE STUDY OF CANADA:

"The Bloc Quebecois is surging in Quebec. The Liberals are not falling apart in Quebec altogether, they are slightly behind the Bloc in popular vote but they .... they're not collapsing altogether. I will not say this was unexpected, the polls were quite accurate this time around. "It's a clear defeat for Andrew Scheer and the Conservatives."

JOHN MANLEY, SENIOR BUSINESS ADVISOR AT BENNETT JONES, FORMER CANADIAN FORMER FINANCE, INDUSTRY MINISTER:

"A minority government always makes things difficult ... the government doesn't control parliamentary committees, they have trouble keeping their agenda moving, they may have to do things or not do things that they would otherwise be inclined to do based on needing the support of another party.

"I think a Liberal government supported by the (New Democratic Party) is likely going to lean farther left. "It raises a series of issues about what are the demands that an NDP party would make. What's the price of governing going to be? And I think businesses are going to be reluctant to make any moves until they get some satisfaction around that. I suspect most businesses would rather a small Liberal majority to a Liberal minority with the NDP supporting it."

GREG TAYLOR, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PURPOSE INVESTMENTS

"Markets don't like uncertainty so it will all depend on what coalition they can come up with and how sustainable that will become."

"The energy stocks will be the most interesting to watch tomorrow and could be lower. The other fear was higher capital gains taxes and that is too soon to tell but would be a negative across all sectors." "The bigger problem is it seems that Canadians have never been more divided and the next government really needs to work to correct that. Alberta is at risk of a broader separatist movement and that would be a major negative for Canada."

"Overall this should be pretty much as expected and markets shouldn't move too much on it."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Romanian president appoints Liberal Party leader as PM-designate

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)