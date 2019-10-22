Chandrababu Naidu playing filthy politics: YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh government Chief Whip and YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikant Reddy on Tuesday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu for hitting out at the state government and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Naidu had severely criticised the incumbent state government over its various schemes on Monday at Srikakulam where he held a review of his party's performance in the recently held assembly elections.

Slamming Naidu's comments, Gadikota Srikant Reddy while Addressing a press conference, said, "Chandrababu Naidu is playing filthy politics and he should stop this. If Naidu is committed towards public and state development, then he should give advice that is useful for public, as opposition leader." "In order to attack the Chief Minister and our party, he is using words like 'Rayala Seema Rowdies' and 'Pulivendula Goons'. If he continues the same, women from Rayalaseema will teach him a lesson," he added.

TDP leader Nara Lokesh had also criticised the state government after they released compensation for the Agri Gold scam victims. "Yesterday, when our government released funds for Agri Gold scam victims, Lokesh said that they had prepared cheque for Rs 300 crores. It seems he doesn't know a cheque is not valid without a signature. Why were the funds not released?" asked Reddy.

Reddy also accused Naidu of trying to get an alliance with BJP after criticising Prime Minister Modi throughout Lok Sabha elections. "He took personal digs at Narendra Modi during the (Lok Sabha) election campaign and now he is trying to get a place with BJP," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Andhra DGP rejects Chandrababu Naidu's allegations over law and order

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)