Attempt to cast bogus vote at Majeshwaram during bypoll: CEO

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Tuesday confirmed there was an attempt to cast bogus vote at Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod where Assembly bypoll took place on October 21. He said a case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code.

"The incident happened at Manjeswaram. A woman named Nabeesa came there for another lady who is also named Nabeesa. Presiding officer found out that she was not a voter of that polling booth," he said.

She was handed over to police and a case has been registered under various sections of IPC, he told reporters. Nabeesa was arrested for impersonation as she allegedly tried to cast bogus vote in a booth.

She was later released on bail. The bypolls to five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday was marred by heavy rains, especially in Ernakulam.

Voting percentage in Ernakulam constituency was just 57.90 per cent. Political parties blamed incessant rains for such low turnout.

Manjeshwaram saw 75.78 per cent voting, whereas Aroor witnessed 80.47 per cent. Konni in Pathanamthitta district witnessed 70.07 per cent voter turnout while it was 62.66 per cent in Vattiyoorkavu.PTI RRT BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)