New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.45 pm JAIPUR DEL35 RJ-BSP-LD LEADERS 2 BSP leaders garlanded with shoes, paraded outside party office in Rajasthan Jaipur: Two BSP leaders were garlanded with shoes, their faces blackened and paraded outside the party office on Tuesday by its workers who alleged corruption in ticket allocation in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly polls. LUCKNOW DEL37 UP-AKHILESH-INTERVIEW No Ramrajya in UP, BJP govt taken lessons from Ravan: Akhilesh Yadav Lucknow: Trashing the BJP claim of good governance in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said calling the state “Ramrajya” was unfair to Lord Ram.

LEH-LADAKH DES19 JK-RINCHEN BRIDGE-FAMILY Col Chewang Rinchen bridge will make his legacy endure: Daughter Leh-Ladakh: Fiercely patriotic, straightforward and a great soldier who loved India is how Phunsog Angmo remembers her father, Col Chewang Rinchen, after whom the country's highest altitude all-weather permanent bridge has been just named. CHANDIGARH DES2 HR-POLL-PERCENTAGE Haryana's poll turnout touches 68.46 pc, still down from last assembly polls Chandigarh: The voter turnout in Haryana assembly polls touched 68.46 per cent, with Election Commission officials saying the figures may again change slightly when entire data is tabulated.

AMRITSAR DES39 PB-FOREIGN MISSIONS Guru Nanak Dev 550th birth anniversary: 84 heads of foreign missions from New Delhi visit Amritsar Amritsar: As many as 84 heads of foreign missions from New Delhi led by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday visited the Golden Temple to take part in celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak Dev. RAEBARELI DEL60 PRIYANKA-UP-LD WORKSHOP It is 'shameful' that UP tops in cases of crime against women: Priyanka Gandhi Rae Bareli (UP): It is "shameful" that Uttar Pradesh tops the list of states in cases of crime against women, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday and lamented the poor law and order in the state.

CHANDIGARH DES21 PB-KHAIRA Ex-LoP Khaira withdraws his resignation as MLA Chandigarh: Punjabi Ekta Party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday withdrew his resignation as Punjab MLA, saying he took the decision keeping in mind the “sentiments of people” of his constituency Bholath. JAMMU DEL41 JK-LD GUV-KASHMIRIS Guv hits out at separatists and mainstream leaders, says none of them lost their own to terrorism Jammu: Leaders of Hurriyat and mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, religious preachers and clerics have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed while none of them lost their own to terrorism, Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI DEL19 MHA-JK-LD SALARIES Govt employees of J-K, Ladakh UTs to get salaries as per 7 pay commission from Oct 31 New Delhi: Government employees of the new Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- will get salaries and other benefits as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission from October 31, the Union Home Ministry said on Tuesday. NEW DELHI DES37 DL-BJP-KEJRIWAL Delhi BJP complaints to Lokayukta over Kejriwal's pic on pink tickets New Delhi: The Delhi BJP has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "misusing his power" by getting his photograph printed on the tickets that will be issued to women passengers for free travel in DTC and cluster buses..

