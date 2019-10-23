Congress to observe 35th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi with emphasis on national integration

The Congress party has decided to observe the 35th death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in a "befitting manner" with emphasis on national integration on October 31. In a letter, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal has suggested that "two minutes silence be observed from blocks to state capital at the time of her martyrdom."

Also, seminars on national integration would be organised at the district and state levels, Venugopal said. He has also requested PCCs to chalk out suitable programmes with special emphasis on national integration at the Pradesh, district and block levels. (ANI)

