Jharkhand MLAs joining BJP sing paens to the saffron party

Former Jharkhand PCC president and MLA Sukhdeo Bhagat Wednesday said he joined the BJP as he was inspired by the BJPs nationalism and development works. Bhagat along with another Congress MLA Manoj Yadav and two JMM MLAs- Kunal Sarangi and Jaiprakash Bhai Patel- and Independent MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi joined the BJP along with other known figures of the society during the day.

"I joined the BJP after being inspired by nationalism and developmental works in the country," Bhagat said, adding he is like the 'new bride' in the party and slowly he would learn the BJPs 'sanskar' (virtues). Sarangi, whose father Dinesh Sarangi was a minister in the Babulal Marandi and Arjun Munda-led NDA governments in the past, said that he returned to the "old political family" due to the BJPs nationalism and development.

"The BJP had given identity to my father and my family," Sarangi said, adding he also got inspired by the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Raghbar Das government in the state. "Iss baar 65 paar nahin, balki vipaksh maidan paar nazar ayaga (This time not 65-plus, but the opposition will be out of the poll arena)," Sarangi said, referring to BJPs goal to cross 65 seats out of 81 seats in the assembly elections, due in November-December.

Independent MLA Bhanu Pratap Sahi expressed happiness over getting into the saffron-fold. JMM MLA Jaiprakash Bhai Patel said that he had campaigned for the BJP during the April-May Lok Sabha elections in Giridih.

"The opposition has always made efforts to block development, and it is only the BJP which can work for the development of the country and the state," Patel said. Former IPS officer Arun Oraon, who had joined the Congress and got the post of AICC secretary, claimed that there were more works done during the past five years that in the past 50 years.

The country and the state are on the path of nationalism and development and the party has to be taken to the pinnacle, Oraon said. Former Jharkhand Director-General of Police D K Pandey said joining the BJP "is a moment of luck".

He said the Raghubar Das government in the state is rendering good governance. Pandey added; "Only a strong government can give good governance. In the coming elections, I will go to every village with the slogan Har Har Modi and Ghar Ghar Raghubar." Ex-IAS officer Suchitra Sinha said that the work which had happened in the past five years had not happened in the last 50 years. She also praised the work of women empowerment under the BJP-led government in Jharkhand..

