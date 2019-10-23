UK PM Johnson cancels appearance before committee of lawmakers on Thursday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled an appearance before a committee of lawmakers scheduled for Thursday, the chair of the committee said.

"I promised that I will come to the Liaison Committee and I will keep that promise but I am afraid I must now focus on delivering Brexit in the difficult circumstances in which we now find ourselves," Johnson wrote in a letter to the committee's chair, Sarah Wollaston.

Wollaston, a member of the opposition Liberal Democrats, said she was "astonished" by his refusal to face scrutiny and noted it was the third time Johnson had postponed or cancelled.

