International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK PM Johnson cancels appearance before committee of lawmakers on Thursday

Reuters London
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:50 IST
UK PM Johnson cancels appearance before committee of lawmakers on Thursday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled an appearance before a committee of lawmakers scheduled for Thursday, the chair of the committee said.

"I promised that I will come to the Liaison Committee and I will keep that promise but I am afraid I must now focus on delivering Brexit in the difficult circumstances in which we now find ourselves," Johnson wrote in a letter to the committee's chair, Sarah Wollaston.

Wollaston, a member of the opposition Liberal Democrats, said she was "astonished" by his refusal to face scrutiny and noted it was the third time Johnson had postponed or cancelled.

Also Read: BRIEF-Brexit Party Leader Farage Says Only Way To Get Brexit Done Now Is For UK PM Boris Johnson To Back No Deal - Telegraph Op-ed

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019