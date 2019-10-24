International Development News
Development News Edition
N.Korea's Kim Jong Un and Trump have 'special' relationship, but U.S. political circles hostile - KCNA

Reuters Pyongyang
Updated: 24-10-2019 02:52 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump continue to have close relations and trust, with Kim calling the relationship "special," North Korea's state news agency KCNA said on Thursday. In a statement under the name of Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan, KCNA said that contrary to Trump, "Washington political circles and DPRK policy makers of the U.S. administration are hostile to the DPRK for no reason," using North Korea's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The statement said North Korea will see "how wisely the U.S. will pass the end of the year." North Korea's Kim had earlier set an end-of-the-year deadline for denuclearisation talks with Washington.

COUNTRY : North Korea
