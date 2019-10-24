International Development News
Congress will get majority: BS Hooda

As counting of votes is underway for the Haryana Assembly elections, former state chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that his party will get majority in the state.

ANI Rohtak (Haryana)
Updated: 24-10-2019 10:05 IST
Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Image Credit: ANI

As counting of votes is underway for the Haryana Assembly elections, former state chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that his party will get majority in the state. "Congress ka bahumat aayega (Congress will get majority)," Hooda told media here.

As per the latest trends from the Election Commission, Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 19 seats in Haryana, followed by Congress at 16, Jannayak Janta Party at seven and four seats for others. Elections for the 90 seats in Haryana Assembly were held on October 21. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
