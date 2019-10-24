Bypolls: Cong leading in both seats in Rajasthan

Ruling Congress party candidates are leading in both seats in Rajasthan where bypolls were held on Monday. Congress candidate Rita Chaudhary is leading with a margin of 4,299 votes in Mandawa against BJP's Sushila Sigra.

In Nagaur's Khinwsar constituency, Congress candidate Harendra Mirdha is leading with a margin of 3,433 votes. The BJP-RLP alliance candidate Narayan Beniwal is trailing in this seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)