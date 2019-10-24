Haven't held discussions with anyone: Dushyant Chautala on reports of Congress offering him CM post

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday denied reports of holding discussions with the Congress party regarding the Chief Minister's post in Haryana.

According to reports, the Congress party has reached out to Chautala and offered him Chief Minister's post.

As per the official trends reported by the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 38 seats in Haryana, followed by Congress on 30 and JJP on 11 among others. (ANI)

