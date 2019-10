BJP candidate Sonam Tsh Venchungpa on Thursday won the assembly bye-elections from Martam-Rumtek (BL) Bhutia/Lepcha-reserved constituency.

According to the Election Commission, Venchungpa secured 8,204 votes while Sikkim Democratic Front candidate Nuk Tshering Bhutia got 2054 votes.

Assembly by-polls were conducted in two other constituencies in Sikkim - Poklok Kamrang and Gangtok (BL). (ANI)

