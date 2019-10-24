'Kingmaker' Chautala non-committal on support to BJP, Cong

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala remained non-committal on whether his party would support the BJP or the Congress in forming a government in case of a hung assembly. Early counting trends indicated that neither the ruling BJP nor the Congress will be able to form the government on their own in the state.

The 10-month-old JJP was ahead in at least 10 seats, according to the trends, placing the party leader Dushyant Chautala in the kingmaker’s role. “This shows there was huge anti-incumbency against the (M L) Khattar government,” Chautala commented.

But when asked whether his party will support the BJP or the Congress, Chautala remained non-committal. ”It is too early to say anything. We will first summon a meeting of our MLAs, decide who would be our leader in the House and then take it further,” he told reporters.

But he also said, "People of Haryana want change." PTI SUN VSD ASH ASH

