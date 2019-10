In a blow to the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali defeated ruling party nominee Sandeep Singh Sandhu from the Dakha seat by a margin of 14,672 votes.

The Dakha seat fell vacant following the resignation of former AAP leader and noted Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka from the state assembly.

