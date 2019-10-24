Punjab CM hails Congress' victory in by-polls, says results reveal 'hollowness' of SAD's claims

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday hailed the Congress party's victory in three of the four Assembly segments and said that the byelection results which Akalis were keen to dub as 'referendum', was clearly not in their favour. The Chief Minister congratulated all the Congress workers in Punjab for working hard as a united force to make the party victory possible.

Singh also said that the negative agenda of the Akalis has been rejected. "The referendum as the Akalis had been so keen to dub these byelections, was clearly not in their favour, and the people of Punjab had once again denounced SAD's unconstructive policies for his government's development programmes. Punjab had shown what they wanted from their government. If the Akalis looked at it as a referendum, then they have got their answer from the people," he added.

Singh also asserted that these polls had once again exposed the 'hollowness' of the claims of the Akalis, particularly the Badals, that they had the support of the people. "The Akalis clearly failed to learn a lesson from their previous electoral defeats and continued to engage in negative campaigning, including the politicisation of religion. The people of Punjab had made it clear that there was no place in the state for parties that do not think and work for their welfare," said Singh.

Bye elections were held in four seats of Punjab along with many other seats in different states. (ANI)

Also Read: Punjab: Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh rejects Centre's Rs 85 hike in MSP of wheat

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)