Lebanese President Aoun invites protesters to dialogue

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that he was ready for dialogue with protesters to find the best solution for saving the country from financial collapse and said it was vital to review the current government.

In a televised address to the nation, Aoun promised he would also fight state corruption as demanded by hundreds of thousands of protesters that have taken to the streets since last week. He promised to reform laws would be enacted to lift immunity from top officials and pave the way for investigations.

