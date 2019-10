Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra LegislativeCouncil and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde defeats MaharashtraWomen and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde of the BJPby a margin of 30,768 votes

Contesting from Parli in Beed district, Dhananjaypolled 1,21,186 votes while his estranged cousin Pankaja got90,418 votes.

