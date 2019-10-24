DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 24

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 ** BAKU, Azerbaijan - President of Iran Hassan Rouhani to make an official visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the alliance's defence ministers arrive to discuss threats from Russia and NATO member Turkey's offensive in Syria - 1130 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper talk to media ahead of defence ministers meeting - 1330 GMT.

** SOCHI, Russia - President of Russia Vladimir Putin meets Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi - 1500 GMT. MOSCOW/ TOKYO - Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Russia, Japan (to Oct. 26). SOCHI, Russia - Russia hosts a Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (final day). BOGOTA - OECD Economic Surveys: Colombia 2019. NUR-SULTAN - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko will make an official visit to Kazakhstan (to Oct. 25). BEIJING - Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro visits China (to Oct. 26).

BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 ** BAKU - Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Mohamad to visit Azerbaijan to participate in the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) (to Oct. 26). ** BEIJING - President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro attends a welcome ceremony hosted by his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, followed by bilateral talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing - 0830 GMT. ** BEIJING - President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro to attend the China-Brazil Cooperation Forum at Sanlitun Inter Continental Hotel with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua in China. 4c8aaa27-b644-49aa-81d1-4123c5521bd5

BAKU - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan. BAKU - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to visit Baku for Non-Aligned Summit (to Oct. 26). SYDNEY - Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to attend dinner in Sydney. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26 ** ABU DHABI - President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro arrives in Abu Dhabi to begin a trip to the Gulf that also includes visits to Doha and Riyadh.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 MOSCOW - Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel visits Russia (to Oct. 30). URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Senators election.

URUGUAY – President election. URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election.

OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 28 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Albania's President Ilir Meta hold news conference - 1600 GMT. ** ABU DHABI - Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian visits Abu Dhabi for talks that are likely to focus on Iran and Yemen.

DOHA - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro to visit Doha. FRANKFURT - Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission; Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy; and Christine Lagarde, President-designate of the European Central Bank, to deliver speeches at a farewell event in honour of Mario Draghi as his term as the ECB's chief ends. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 ** DORTMUND, Germany - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the digital summit hosted by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier in Dortmund - 1400 GMT.

RIYADH – Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will visit Saudi Arabia (to Oct. 31). BRUSSELS - Vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis to speak at event in Brussels along with managing director of the ESM Klaus Regling - 1300 GMT GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development (to Oct. 30). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30 ** BUDAPEST - President of Russia Vladimir Putin meets Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 ** NEW DELHI - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel embarks on a three-day visit to India (to Nov. 02). BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov. 4).

ISTANBUL - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4). LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 TIRANA, Albania - 2019 OECD/IOPS Global Forum on Private Pensions (to Nov. 8) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov. 17). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 GLOBAL - World Pneumonia Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 VIENNA - OECD Economic Surveys: Austria 2019. YANGON, Myanmar – 9th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's Detained Opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting.

SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

GLOBAL - International Day for Tolerance. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 28th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT.

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

