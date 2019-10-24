CM Fadnavis wins from Nagpur South West but margin falls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defeated his nearest rival, Congress' Ashish Deshmukh by a margin of 49,344 votes from the Nagpur South West constituency, election officials said on Thursday. Fadnavis won from this constituency for the third time, but with a reduced margin.

He had won from the seat by 58,942 votes in 2014. Fadnavis secured 1,09,237 votes while Ashish Deshmukh got 59,893 votes.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate Ravi Shende bagged 8,821 votes and BSP candidate Vivek Handle secured 7,646 votes. As many as 3,064 votes went to None Of The Above (NOTA) option. Fadnavis had won twice from Nagpur-West seat in 1999 and 2004. Following delimitation in 2009, he contested and won from Nagpur South-West in 2009 and 2014.

Ashish Deshmukh had fought the 2014 assembly elections on BJP ticket from Katol and defeated his uncle, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. He later quit the BJP..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)