PM Modi asks Varanasi workers to meet neighbours to find out if they are getting benefit of welfare schemes or not

Interacting with the BJP workers of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi via videoconferencing on Thursday from here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised them to reach out to five families in their neighbour and find out whether they are getting the benefit of public welfare schemes of the government or not. "You should reach out to five families in your neighbour and enquire from them whether they are availing benefits of the scheme of the Centre and state governments. If they are having any problem, then you should assure them that they get the benefit of the scheme," said Prime Minister Modi.

He also advised the workers to make a list of veteran BJP and Jansangh leaders and reach out to their families and enquire about their welfare. "You should make a list of veteran BJP leaders and leaders of Jan Sangh and try to organise their gathering at least once in a year. The BJP workers should also go to their families and enquire about their welfare," added Modi.

He said the BJP workers should take tips from these leaders and should learn from their experiences. "Ask them how they worked for the party. In those days, it was not possible for the BJP candidates to save their security amount. In such circumstances when the BJP was not popular, how they worked relentlessly for the party and took it forward," said Modi.

"Ask them about the history of the party," added Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

