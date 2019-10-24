UK PM says he wants early election on December 12

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday he would give parliament more time to scrutinize his Brexit plan if it agrees to hold a snap general election on December 12.

He said if MPs really wanted more time to study his deal, "they can have it, but they have to agree on a general election on December 12", Johnson said in televised remarks.

