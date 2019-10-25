UK Labour's Corbyn to decide on election vote after EU Brexit delay decision
British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Thursday he would wait to see what the European Union decided on a Brexit delay before saying which way his party would vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offer of an election.
"The principle is: take no-deal off the table, EU answers tomorrow, then we can decide," Corbyn told reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
