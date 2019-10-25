International Development News
Development News Edition

EU to decide on Brexit delay on Friday - or not, officials say

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 03:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 03:17 IST
EU to decide on Brexit delay on Friday - or not, officials say

European Union envoys to Brussels will discuss on Friday the length of another delay to Brexit, with an official from the bloc saying the choice was between 3 months and a "two-tier" lag but warning that a decision might not come just yet. According to a draft decision by the 27 EU countries staying on together after Brexit, which was seen by Reuters on Thursday evening, the third postponement would be granted by the bloc "with the view to allowing for the finalisation of the ratification" of the divorce agreement sealed between the bloc and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week.

While the draft text, which will be debated in Brussels on Friday, for now leaves the new Brexit date blank, it said the split could take place earlier if ratification is completed earlier - an idea known as "flextension", an amalgamation of the words "flexible" and "extension". "Consequently, the withdrawal should take place on the first day of the month following the completion of the ratification procedure, or on (blank), whichever is earliest," it read.

The EU official explained: "It's basically between a three-month flextension or a two-tier one." Under the first idea, Britain would leave on Jan.31, 2020, three months after the current departure date due on Oct.31. The second one would include a second specific date when Britain could leave.

But the person added, under condition of anonymity: "It's unclear if a decision can be taken tomorrow ... some might want to see the result of the early election motion." Johnson on Thursday challenged the factious House of Commons to call an early election on Dec. 12 and the chamber is due to vote on that on Monday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has previously managed to sway the bloc's extension decisions significantly from the plans prepared in advance of the bloc's meetings and the line Paris would take is another risk factor on Friday. A second EU official said: "We'll see tomorrow. Might also be an argument for waiting one day more to see what happens in London."

A third one added: "If there are elections in the UK, it is clear to everybody that we need to give Britain a long extension." The draft text also said: "The further extension cannot be allowed to undermine the regular functioning of the (European) Union and its institutions," a clause the bloc hopes would shield its vital interests from the protracted Brexit drama.

More than three years since Britons voted out, the fate of Brexit remains uncertain, ranging from a disorderly split at the end of this month, to another delay and a national election in bitterly divided Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

UPDATE 3-CVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores

CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp are removing all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerates recall last week of some bottles due to possible asbestos contamination.CVS said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources

A group of Argentinas largest bond holders have begun forming a creditor committee in preparation for debt negotiations after the countrys elections, sources involved in the plans told Reuters on Thursday.The group is coming together as lef...

Cricket-New Zealand captain Williamson to miss England T20 series

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss next months home Twenty20 series against England due to a hip injury, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Friday. Fast bowler Tim Southee will lead the Black Caps in the five matches against England...

EU to decide on Brexit delay on Friday - or not, officials say

European Union envoys to Brussels will discuss on Friday the length of another delay to Brexit, with an official from the bloc saying the choice was between 3 months and a two-tier lag but warning that a decision might not come just yet. Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019