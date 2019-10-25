International Development News
Development News Edition

Botswana's President Masisi wins hotly-contested election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gaborone
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 14:41 IST
Botswana's President Masisi wins hotly-contested election
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Incumbent president Mokgweetsi Masisi on Friday won a five-year term in Botswana's elections which saw his ruling party secure more than 51 percent of parliamentary votes, the chief justice said. "Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi is elected President of the Republic of Botswana," chief justice Terrence Rannowane announced.

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has ruled since independence from Britain in 1966, was declared the winner after attaining the minimum 29 parliamentary seats required to form a government after Wednesday's vote. Counting for the remaining seats is still underway, the chief justice said adding that "sufficient" results had been declared to announce that Masisi the winner.

The final tally will reflect the winners of the 57 national assembly seats and 490 local government representatives. The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and two smaller parties are vying for the remaining seats in parliament.

Around 931,000 of the country's 2.2 million people registered to vote in the parliamentary and local elections. Masisi, 58, became president in April 2018 as the hand-picked successor to Ian Khama, who resigned.

Diamond-rich Botswana is seen across Africa as a beacon of continuity and democracy. But Khama shook up the country's traditionally calm politics by dramatically renouncing his hand-picked successor, Masisi, accusing him of autocracy.

The rift between the president and his predecessor started last year, when Khama resigned near the end of his constitutional limit of two five-year terms. Once in power Masisi quickly started reversing several of Khama's key policies, including lifting his ban on elephant trophy hunting, infuriating his predecessor.

Khama threw his weight behind the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), once his fiercest critic. Then in May, he formed his own party, the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), which fielded candidates in only 19 of the 57 constituencies.

Khama, whose father co-founded the BDP and served as Botswana's first president, retains plenty of influence, particularly in the central region -- a BDP stronghold -- where he is a traditional chief. The bitter feud has threatened to fracture the BDP, which has governed Botswana since it gained independence from Britain in 1966.

The split came after the ruling party saw its share of the vote fall below 50 percent for the first time in the last elections in 2014. It has faced an increasing challenge from a coalition of opposition parties -- the UDC --- which has added another group to its ranks since the last election.

Polling generally proceeded smoothly across the vast sparsely populated country according to the electoral commission, despite delays in clearing voters at some polling stations. But the UDC, which poses the first and greatest challenge so far to BDP dominance, has claimed the process was flawed, labelling the elections as "not fair".

The UDC won 17 out of the 57 seats in the last election five years ago. It said it had received complaints "about widespread election irregularities", including "unnecessary delays" at various polling stations across the country.

But the electoral commission said it had yet to receive any complaints about the voting. Complainants have 30 days to lodge petitions after results are declared and the chief justice has named the leader of the winning party, the state president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

Latest News

Mobikon raises $12.5 mn funding led by Binny Bansal

Mobikon, which provides software platforms for restaurants, on Friday announced a fundraise of USD 12.5 million in a round led by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal. The funds will be used for expansion activities in newer areas and increasin...

Sebi levies Rs 22 lakh fine on 3 entities for fraudulent trade in illiquid stock options

Capital markets regulator Sebi has levied a total penalty of over Rs 22 lakh on three entities for indulging in fraudulent trading in the illiquid stock options segment on the BSE. The regulator imposed a fine of Rs 12.2 lakh on Excell Stee...

Trump cancels subscription of The Washington Post and The NY Times, calls them 'fake'

US President Donald Trump has cancelled the subscription of leading American dailies The Washington Post and The New York Times, calling them fake and asked other federal agencies to do the same, according to a media report. Trumps unusual ...

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani calls for protests to remain peaceful

Iraqs top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on Friday called on protesters and security forces to keep anti-government demonstrations peaceful.Real reform and change in the country have to be through peaceful methods, a represent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019