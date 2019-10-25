International Development News
No EU decision yet on length of Brexit delay

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 15:56 IST
No EU decision yet on length of Brexit delay
Image Credit: Flickr

EU ambassadors postponed a decision on how long to delay Britain's exit from the bloc until next week, diplomats said Friday after talks in Brussels.

The 27 non-British member states agree in principle that Brexit should be delayed beyond the end of the month, but talks are ongoing about how much longer to wait.

The ambassadors agreed that the decisions could be made by written procedure, rather than an emergency leaders' summit, but their next meeting is on Monday. (AFP) RS RS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

