International Development News
Development News Edition

No EU decision yet on length of Brexit delay

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 16:07 IST
No EU decision yet on length of Brexit delay
Image Credit: Pixabay

EU ambassadors postponed a decision on how long to delay Britain's exit from the bloc until next week, diplomats said Friday after talks in Brussels. The 27 member states agree in principle that Brexit should be delayed beyond the end of the month, but talks are ongoing about how much longer to wait.

The ambassadors agreed that the decisions could be made by written procedure, rather than an emergency leaders' summit, but their next meeting is on Monday or Tuesday. After what EU negotiator Michel Barnier said were "excellent discussions", European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said, "work will continue in coming days".

Two diplomats told AFP the ambassadors set an informal deadline of late Monday or early Tuesday to decide -- just two days before the current Brexit deadline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Nearly 6 lakh MT of fruit transported out of Kashmir in 3 months: JK Govt

Nearly 6 lakh metric tonnes MT of fresh fruits have been transported out of Kashmir valley in last three months, an official spokesman said on Friday. Terrorists have killed four non-Kashmiris in south Kashmir during the past 11 days, inclu...

Lahore High Court grants bail to ailing Sharif on medical grounds

A top Pakistani court on Friday granted bail to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who was undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with an acute immune disorder. The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N supremo was rushe...

Highlights at 1700 hours

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours NATION DEL43 HR-POLL-LD KANDAGopal Kanda supports BJP, triggers row over his past Chandigarh With six MLAs short of the number needed to form the next government, the BJP Friday was promised uncon...

TMC takes charge of Garulia municipality

Senior TMC leader Sanjay Singh Friday took over as chairman of Garulia municipality in West Bengal on Friday with the party regaining its control over the civic body from the BJP. Sanjay Singh was elected unopposed during a meeting of coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019