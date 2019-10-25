International Development News
Development News Edition

Presidential hopeful Klobuchar wants community college to be free but not 4-year college

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 22:31 IST
Presidential hopeful Klobuchar wants community college to be free but not 4-year college
Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar wants to make community college and programs designed to teach technical trades free, but stopped short of joining fellow Democratic hopefuls in backing proposals that would make a four-year college degree free.

Klobuchar, who has tried to embrace a moderate lane in the crowded Democratic presidential primary, has criticized some of her opponents, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, for pledging to make four-year college degrees free and erasing student debt. The Minnesota senator saw her campaign get a small bump in October after a well-praised debate performance. She is competing in a field of 18 that has largely been divided between those who have embraced more centrist views, including Klobuchar, and a faction that is trumpeting sweeping liberal policy positions, like universal healthcare.

"We have to make college more affordable — but I don't think that rich kids should get a free four-year degree funded by the taxpayers," Klobuchar said on Twitter in June after being asked in the first Democratic debate about her opposition to free college. Instead, in a plan that Klobuchar released on Friday, she called for making it easier for students to receive technical degrees in programs to train professions like plumbers and electricians.

She also called for expanding Pell Grants, the federal aid to low-income students, to allow those whose parents make up to $100,000 to qualify. Many of Klobuchar's proposals would require legislative changes, which could prove difficult even if some of them remain popular on both sides of the aisle.

To pay for her proposals, Klobuchar said she would raise capital gains and dividend rates for taxpayers in the top two income brackets. She said she would also limit the amount of capital gains that could be deferred through like-kind exchanges and would impose the so-called "Buffett Rule," which would impose a minimum 30% tax on people with incomes over $1 million. Republicans in Congress, including in the Senate which would likely have some influence even if Democrats were to take control, would likely strongly oppose raising taxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Falcons' Ryan (ankle) practices, will be game-time decision

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan practiced on Friday but Falcons coach Dan Quinn told reporters that Ryan will be a game-time decision when Atlanta hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Falcons 1-6 said Ryan will be listed as questionable ...

UPDATE 7-EU agrees Brexit extension but sets no date as UK squabbles over election

The European Union agreed on Friday to Londons request for a Brexit deadline extension but set no new departure date, giving Britains divided parliament time to decide on Prime Minister Boris Johnsons call for a snap election.There was full...

Nitish inspects Patna ghats prior to 'Chhath' festival

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday took stock of the arrangements at several ghats along river Ganga for the four- day Chhath festival beginning October 31. Kumar inspected various Ganga ghats from ...

Swathi murder case: HC dismisses plea by father of accused to stall film release

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by the father of the accused in the Swathi murder case that sought to stall the release of a Tamil movie, Nungambakkam which is allegedly based on it. Swathi, 24, was hacked to death with a s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019