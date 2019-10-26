International Development News
Development News Edition

Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking wages to casual labourers in hotels

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to ensure wages to casual labourers working at five-star hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and with catering service providers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-10-2019 16:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-10-2019 16:20 IST
Plea filed in Delhi HC seeking wages to casual labourers in hotels
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking directions to ensure wages to casual labourers working at five-star hotels, restaurants, banquet halls and with catering service providers. Advocate CR Jaya Sukin said in his plea that "a systematic fraud is being committed by some unscrupulous persons" by exploiting the uneducated and unemployed persons under the garb of providing job in five-star hotels with daily payments.

The plea also referred to posters and handbills promising immediate job opportunities in three and five-star hotels in the national capital. It contended that after seeing such posters, hundreds of unemployed people contact the addresses mentioned in the adevertisement and are later asked for a registration fee, dress fee and advance service charges before offering them work.

"After the payments are made, the applicants are sent to parties, marriages and other functions at five and three-star hotels and other places for cleaning dishes, disposing off waste, loading, unloading for 10-12 hours. They are told that this is training without any stipend," it said. Sukin, in his plea, stated that these alleged fraudsters collect the wages of these applicants from hotels but the money never reaches to the workers fully.

"In this manner, the pitiable position of the unemployed persons is being exploited by fraudsters and they are being cheated both of the initial amount and also the wages," the plea said. It stated that the managers of all five and three-star hotels and other such institutions are involved in this fraud. (ANI)

Also Read: Aimbridge Hospitality and Interstate Hotels & Resorts Complete Merger Today

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Naidu departs for Delhi after NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday departed for Delhi after concluding his two-day 18th Non-Aligned Movement NAM Summit in Baku. During the summit, Naidu held fruitful discussions and deliberations with several world leaders.The Vi...

Rugby-No excuses from All Blacks as Hansen era ends in semi-final defeat

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had no excuses or regrets as his sides eight-year hold on the World Cup ended with a 19-7 loss to England in the semi-final in Yokohama on Saturday, stating simply that his team was beaten by a better side.The ...

Turkey says German proposal on Syria safe zone not realistic

Turkey does not find a German proposal on creating an international safe zone in northeast Syria realistic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.Speaking at a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maa...

Instead of boycotting corrupt people, we are honouring them:

Hours after Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrived in the city to a grand welcome on Saturday, following his release on bail from a Delhi prison in a money laundering case, former Karnataka Lokayukta Santosh Hegde said instead of boycotting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019