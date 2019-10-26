International Development News
Will fight for justice, says DK Shivakumar

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was granted bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case, said on Saturday that he will fight for justice.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who was granted bail by Delhi High Court in a money laundering case, said on Saturday that he will fight for justice. "They have made me stronger. There is no question of getting weak, no question of surrendering. I will fight for justice. If I have done anything wrong, let them hang me. Let the God and law punish me," Shivakumar said in a press conference here.

The Congress leader said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Supreme Court against his bail. "I want to make one thing very clear, if I have done anything wrong in my election affidavit... an enquiry is on in the matter. Everything is in the public domain," Shivakumar said.

He said that he was worried why something like this happened to him and was also surprised at the support he got from people after his arrest. "I'm worried how am I going to give back to people for the support they have given me. People from across the country stood by me and came to meet me. I don't think I will ever be able to pay them back," Shivakumar said.

He said that senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma visited him in the prison. Earlier today Shivakumar arrived in Bengaluru where he got a warm welcome from his supporters.

He was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after Delhi High Court granted bail to him. Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and was sent to judicial custody till October 25.

The alleged money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department in which it had alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions amounting to crores. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

