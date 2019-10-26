T'gana CM showers development funds on Huzurnagar assembly

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced funds for the development of Huzurnagar constituency, from where the ruling TRS candidate was elected in the October 21 Assembly bypoll. TRS nominee S Saidi Reddy won the Huzurnagar seat by a margin of over 43,000 votes against his nearest Congress rival N Padmavati Reddy.

Rao, who addressed a thanks-giving public meeting at Huzurnagar on Saturday evening, announced that every Gram Panchayat (total 134) in the Assembly constituency would be allotted Rs 20 lakhs. The seven Mandal headquarters villages in the constituency would get Rs 30 lakh.

Among several others, he also announced Rs 25 crore for the development of Huzurnagar. Rao further said the state government was working to provide irrigation facility to 1.20 crore acres in Telangana.

"I give you my word. Every inch, in any corner in Telangana, is mine. Wherever water does not come, it makes me sad. I feel the pain. You know that I am moving ahead, regardless of hurdles, with perseverance that 1.20 crore acres in Telangana should get water," he said. Claiming that his government has introduced unprecedented welfare schemes, he said the 'Rythu Bandhu' farmers' investment support scheme has become a role model for others.

The Rs five lakh 'Rythu Beema' life insurance scheme for farmers, the 'Kalyana Lakshmi' scheme which provides financial assistance to young women at the time of marriage, is aimed at the welfare of poor, he noted. The people of Huzurnagar have given a befitting reply, by electing the TRS candidate with a massive majority, to those allegedly making undesirable comments on Telangana, which is moving ahead by taking all sections of society along, he said...

