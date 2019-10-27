Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priest

The majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from told Reuters on Saturday. The discovery of the bodies - 38 adults and one teenager - was made on Wednesday after emergency services were alerted to people in a truck container on an industrial site in Grays, about 32km (20 miles) east of central London. Police, Catalan separatists clash as day of protest ends in violence

Clashes between police and militant elements in a thousands-strong crowd of demonstrators transformed part of central Barcelona into a battleground late on Saturday as another day of pro-independence protests turned violent. Projectiles were fired, at least six people were hospitalized with injuries, and barricades were set alight after officers charged ranks of demonstrators - many young and masking their faces - who had amassed outside Spanish police headquarters. North Korea tells U.S. not to ignore year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship: KCNA

North Korea said on Sunday there has been no progress in the North Korea-United States relations, and hostilities that could lead to an exchange of fire have continued, according to North Korea's state news agency KCNA. In a statement under the name of North Korea senior official Kim Yong Chol, KCNA said that it would be mistaken for the United States to ignore a year-end deadline on U.S. President Donald Trump's and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's "close personal relations." Ten killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

At least 10 Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in a second day of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government. The unrest followed violence on Friday in which at least 52 people were killed around the country as protesters vented frustration at political elites they say have failed to improve their lives after years of conflict and economic hardship. Two UK political parties to try to trigger December 9 election

Two of Britain's smaller political parties have joined forces to try to trigger a Dec. 9 election and have written to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, to ask for a delay to Brexit to hold it. In a letter the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats, both big supporters of remaining in the European Union, asked Tusk to agree to a Brexit extension until Jan. 31. Merkel's CDU faces far-right challenge in eastern German state vote

Germans in the eastern state of Thuringia vote on Sunday in an election in which the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is seeking to build on successes in two other regional votes last month and to beat Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. One of a number of nationalist movements making waves across Europe, the AfD is the third largest party in Germany's legislature behind Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD). Mexico asks Interpol to help find former oil union boss: source

Mexican prosecutors have requested help from Interpol to locate the former head of Mexico's oil workers union, Carlos Romero Deschamps, just days after he resigned amid allegations of wrongdoing, a government official said on Saturday. "The attorney general's office has asked for Interpol to intervene," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Interpol has got this matter." Vatican synod proposes ordaining married men as priests in the Amazon

An assembly of Roman Catholic bishops from the Amazon on Saturday proposed that married men in the remote area be allowed to be ordained priests, which could lead to a landmark change in the Church's centuries-old discipline of celibacy. The proposal, made in a final document from a three-week assembly, known as a synod, passed by 128 votes in favor to 41 against. Turkey will clear Syria border area of Kurdish fighters if Russia fails to act: Erdogan

Turkey will clear northeast Syria of Kurdish YPG militia if Russia does not fulfill its obligations under an accord that helped end a Turkish offensive in the region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. Under the deal hammered out by Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are meant to clear the YPG fighters from within 30 km (19 miles) of the border over a period of six days ending on Tuesday. Russian woman convicted by U.S. of being agent returns home

Russian national Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States in April after admitting to working as a Russian agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, greeted by her father and Russian journalists who handed her flowers. "Russians never surrender," an emotional Butina told reporters at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, flanked by her father and the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over South China Sea map

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)