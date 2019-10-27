International Development News
Development News Edition

Reuters World News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 05:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 05:24 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priest

The majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from the rural, rice-growing community where many of the victims are believed to have come from told Reuters on Saturday. The discovery of the bodies - 38 adults and one teenager - was made on Wednesday after emergency services were alerted to people in a truck container on an industrial site in Grays, about 32km (20 miles) east of central London. Police, Catalan separatists clash as day of protest ends in violence

Clashes between police and militant elements in a thousands-strong crowd of demonstrators transformed part of central Barcelona into a battleground late on Saturday as another day of pro-independence protests turned violent. Projectiles were fired, at least six people were hospitalized with injuries, and barricades were set alight after officers charged ranks of demonstrators - many young and masking their faces - who had amassed outside Spanish police headquarters. North Korea tells U.S. not to ignore year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship: KCNA

North Korea said on Sunday there has been no progress in the North Korea-United States relations, and hostilities that could lead to an exchange of fire have continued, according to North Korea's state news agency KCNA. In a statement under the name of North Korea senior official Kim Yong Chol, KCNA said that it would be mistaken for the United States to ignore a year-end deadline on U.S. President Donald Trump's and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's "close personal relations." Ten killed, dozens wounded as Iraq protests flare again

At least 10 Iraqis were killed and dozens wounded on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in a second day of protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government. The unrest followed violence on Friday in which at least 52 people were killed around the country as protesters vented frustration at political elites they say have failed to improve their lives after years of conflict and economic hardship. Two UK political parties to try to trigger December 9 election

Two of Britain's smaller political parties have joined forces to try to trigger a Dec. 9 election and have written to Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, to ask for a delay to Brexit to hold it. In a letter the Scottish National Party and the Liberal Democrats, both big supporters of remaining in the European Union, asked Tusk to agree to a Brexit extension until Jan. 31. Merkel's CDU faces far-right challenge in eastern German state vote

Germans in the eastern state of Thuringia vote on Sunday in an election in which the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) is seeking to build on successes in two other regional votes last month and to beat Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives. One of a number of nationalist movements making waves across Europe, the AfD is the third largest party in Germany's legislature behind Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD). Mexico asks Interpol to help find former oil union boss: source

Mexican prosecutors have requested help from Interpol to locate the former head of Mexico's oil workers union, Carlos Romero Deschamps, just days after he resigned amid allegations of wrongdoing, a government official said on Saturday. "The attorney general's office has asked for Interpol to intervene," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Interpol has got this matter." Vatican synod proposes ordaining married men as priests in the Amazon

An assembly of Roman Catholic bishops from the Amazon on Saturday proposed that married men in the remote area be allowed to be ordained priests, which could lead to a landmark change in the Church's centuries-old discipline of celibacy. The proposal, made in a final document from a three-week assembly, known as a synod, passed by 128 votes in favor to 41 against. Turkey will clear Syria border area of Kurdish fighters if Russia fails to act: Erdogan

Turkey will clear northeast Syria of Kurdish YPG militia if Russia does not fulfill its obligations under an accord that helped end a Turkish offensive in the region, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. Under the deal hammered out by Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Russian military police and Syrian border guards are meant to clear the YPG fighters from within 30 km (19 miles) of the border over a period of six days ending on Tuesday. Russian woman convicted by U.S. of being agent returns home

Russian national Maria Butina, who was jailed in the United States in April after admitting to working as a Russian agent, arrived in Moscow on Saturday, greeted by her father and Russian journalists who handed her flowers. "Russians never surrender," an emotional Butina told reporters at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, flanked by her father and the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over South China Sea map

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

UPDATE 4-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-In South Carolina, Democrats accuse Trump of sowing racism

Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina on Saturday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of stoking racism as they vied for the states black vote in its strategically important early primary. Former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S...

Microsoft: "appreciate" winning JEDI contract- statement

Microsoft Corp. said in a statement on Saturday that the company appreciates being chosen by the U.S. Defense Department DoD for the Pentagons 10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud JEDI contract.We look forward to expandi...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Majority of 39 UK truck victims likely from Vietnam - priestThe majority of the 39 people found dead in the back of a truck near London were likely from Vietnam, a community leader from t...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce JJ baby powder from their shelvesWalgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Target Corp on Friday became the latest retailers to remove all 22-ounce bott...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019