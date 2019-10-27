Mann ki Baat: PM says pol parties played mature role in uniting people after 2010 Ayodhya verdict

Days before the Supreme Court is to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled how political parties and the civil society played a mature role in uniting people when efforts were made to create fissures ahead of the 2010 Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya. Addressing the people in his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio address, the prime minister said he vividly remembers the September of 2010 when several "interest groups" had tried to exploit the situation to their interest.

He said the language that was used was aimed at inflaming the atmosphere. "Some loudmouths had made irresponsible statements just to hog the limelight ... It continued for five to 10 days," he said.

Thanks to the people of India, social organizations, political parties, saints, seers and leaders of all faiths, it became a day that furthered unity, he said. The judiciary was also respected by all after the verdict, Modi pointed out.

A Special Full Bench of the Allahabad High Court had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya will be divided into three parts. A two-thirds portion is to be shared by two Hindu plaintiffs and one-third will be given to the Sunni Muslim Waqf Board. The apex court is likely to deliver its verdict on the Ayodhya issue sometime in the middle of November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)