UK government will look at other options if early vote bid fails -source
Britain's government will look at all options to get Brexit done, including those suggested by other parties, if the main opposition Labour Party rejects Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid on Monday for a new election, a Downing Street source said.
"If Labour opposes being held to account by the people yet again, then we will look at all options to get Brexit done including ideas similar to those proposed by other opposition parties," a Downing Street source said on Sunday.
"We can't allow parliament to waste 2020 the way it has wasted 2019 - the country wants Brexit done so we can move on and focus on the public's priorities."
