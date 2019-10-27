International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Stop holding UK "hostage", govt says as it steps up pressure on parliament

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 17:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Stop holding UK "hostage", govt says as it steps up pressure on parliament
Image Credit: Pixabay

Boris Johnson's government stepped up pressure on lawmakers on Sunday to back the prime minister's bid to hold an early election and break the Brexit impasse, saying Britain was being held "hostage" by parliament. But with the main opposition Labour Party waiting for the European Union to grant a Brexit delay and two other parties launching their own bid for an even earlier election, the government's bid so far looks set to fail.

Britain was due to leave the EU on Thursday, but despite the government arguing this is still the legal default date, few expect Johnson to meet his "do or die" promise to deliver Brexit on Oct. 31 after the bloc agreed to another delay. More than three years since Britain voted to leave the EU, the divided country and its parliament are still debating over how, when and even whether Brexit, Britain's biggest policy shift for more than 40 years, should happen.

All Britain's political parties agree an election is needed to break the standoff over Brexit, but do not see eye-to-eye on its timing. For many lawmakers, an attempt by Johnson to set the terms of a new election raises concerns that he might renege. But a source at Johnson's Downing Street office said the prime minister would do all he can to force an election to "get Brexit done", including considering options offered by other opposition parties.

"Parliament cannot hold the country hostage any longer," Johnson said late on Saturday. "Millions of businesses and people cannot plan their futures, this paralysis is causing real damage and the country must move on in 2020." His culture minister, Nicky Morgan, doubled down on the message on Sunday, warning lawmakers that Thursday was still "the default leaving date".

"So that should focus minds," she told Sky News. LABOUR WAITS

Last week, Johnson called for a general election on Dec. 12, offering parliament until Nov. 6 to ratify his Brexit deal - the first time Britain's prime minister had conceded he would not meet his Oct. 31 deadline. It is his third attempt to get the required backing in parliament, where he needs the support of two-thirds of its 650 lawmakers for a new election.

The easiest path for the governing Conservatives would be if the prime minister's move was supported by the Labour Party, which so far has said it needs to see what kind of delay the EU would offer before making a decision. The EU has agreed there should be an extension but has set no departure date, saying it would wait to see how parliament voted on Johnson's call for an early election.

"Of course we want a general election but we've got to make sure that we get those absolute reassurances that Boris Johnson won't use a general election and the campaign to crash us out of the European Union with a disastrous no-deal Brexit," said Jon Ashworth, Labour's health policy chief. "That is what we're waiting for."

On Sunday, a Downing Street source gave a veiled warning to Labour lawmakers, saying the government would consider all options, including those proposed by other opposition parties, if Labour opposed "being held to account by the people yet again". That could suggest the government may consider backing a move by two other opposition parties, the Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats, which have written to Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, to ask for a delay until Jan. 31. They want a new poll on Dec. 9.

Earlier, Morgan and Labour's Ashworth described the move as a stunt, putting into question whether the two parties' alternative bid could be passed by parliament. With the government looking likely to lose its vote on Monday, former finance minister Philip Hammond had a word of warning for the prime minister.

"I shall be voting against him. This is not the time to be holding a general election, it is a time for cool heads and grown-up government," Hammond told Sky News. "The government should stop making threats, stop throwing tantrums and get on with the grown-up business of doing its business."

Also Read: Boris Johnson says he wants election on December 12

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Govt's pollution control measures have led to more 'good air days' in Delhi: Javadekar

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has said New Delhi, which in recent years earned the tag of one of the worlds most polluted cities along with Beijing, had more good air days this year as a result of numerous measures initiated by the...

FACTBOX-Baghdadi's death: a major blow to Islamic State

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during an overnight raid led by U.S. military forces in Syria, a further blow to a jihadist group that once held a swathe of territory in Ir...

Rallying-Estonian Tanak wins world championship

Toyotas Ott Tanak became the first Estonian driver to win the world rally championship when he finished second in Spain on Sunday. Tanaks success ended a 15 year period of domination by French drivers, with Sebastien Loeb winning nine in a ...

Elderly woman dies as hut catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

An 80-year-old woman died after her hut caught fire in Uttar Pradeshs Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Barmohini village after the woman, Dhankesari, lit fire near the hut to keep two newborn baby goats wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019