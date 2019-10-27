International Development News
Development News Edition

Uruguayans vote on security reform in general election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montevideo
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 19:20 IST
Uruguayans vote on security reform in general election

Montevideo, Oct 27 (AFP) Polls opened in Uruguay Sunday with voters electing a successor to leftist President Tabare Vazquez and deciding on constitutional reforms including the establishment of a military police force. Uruguayans will also be electing all 99 deputies and 30 senators in the Congress.

The vote comes on the same day as a general election in Argentina and against a backdrop of regional strife following massive street protests in Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia, the latter over alleged electoral fraud. "Democracy in Uruguay is very strong and must be protected," Vazquez said Thursday in his final message before voting began.

Uruguay has long been considered a bastion of peace and stability in an often turbulent region but security has been declining, with a sharp rise in some violent crimes reported last year. In 2018, South America's second-smallest country registered a record 414 murders, up 45 percent on the year before.

The alarming hike fueled a debate over proposed constitutional changes meant to improve security. Those include the creation of a military National Guard, the establishment of life terms for the most serious offenses -- 32 years is the current maximum -- and authorising police to conduct nighttime raids on the homes of suspected drug dealers.

The vote is expected to be tight, with polls opening at 8:00 am (1100 GMT) and closing at 7:30 pm. Security has been a major issue as the governing Broad Front seeks a fourth consecutive term.

In power since 2005, the Front faces a tough test, with voters angered by a stagnant economy, inflation of 7.5 per cent and a nine percent unemployment rate. The Front's current candidate -- presidents are barred from serving consecutive terms -- is 62-year-old Daniel Martinez, the former mayor of Montevideo.

His 40 per cent showing in one recent poll puts him in the lead but falls short of securing an outright first-round victory. Former senator Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party has 28 per cent, but he is considered likely to win backing from two historic rivals in an eventual runoff on November 24.

Analysts say Lacalle, 46, could count on the liberal Colorado Party, led by economist Ernesto Talvi, and new right-wing party Open Cabildo, headed by former army commander-in-chief Guido Manini Rios. In the last three elections, the Front didn't need alliances because it commanded an absolute majority, but this time "the second round is completely open," said political scientist Eduardo Bottinelli.

The Broad Front is a coalition of leftist movements that in 2005 broke a near monopoly on the presidency shared by the National and Colorado parties since 1830, two years after Uruguayan independence. Vazquez, the Front's first president, was succeeded by former left-wing guerrilla Jose Mujica, who became a cult figure known as "the world's poorest president" -- he gave away most of his salary and drove an aging Volkswagen Beetle.

The next president will take office on March 1, 2020. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Russian Defence Ministry: we are unaware of alleged assistance in Baghdadi operation - RIA

The Russian Ministry of Defence said on Sunday it was not aware of any assistance that Russia had allegedly provided to the U.S. air forces in the operation that targeted Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, state-run RIA news agency ...

FACTBOX-World reacts to announcement of Islamic State leader Baghdadi's death

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had died in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, in a major blow to the jihadist group. Baghdadi killed himself during the raid ...

Baseball-Bregman, Astros break out to seize World Series momentum

Through the first two games of the World Series the Houston Astros looked nothing like the team that won 107 games this season but, with their 8-1 route of the Washington Nationals in Game Four, the team has returned to form. No one personi...

UPDATE 2-Mozambique's Nyusi retains power after sweeping to victory in election

Mozambiques incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won a landslide victory in an election it was hoped would calm tensions in a nation soon to become a top global gas exporter, but has instead stoked divisions as opposition parties cry foul.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019