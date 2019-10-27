International Development News
Development News Edition

Uruguay heads to the polls with tight race expected

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 20:51 IST
Uruguay heads to the polls with tight race expected

Uruguayans headed out to vote Sunday in the South American country's general election, with the liberal coalition that has ruled for more than 14 years facing its toughest challenge yet from a resurgent conservative right.

The nation, famed for its beef exports and legal cannabis industry, will elect the president and vice president as well as members of both the upper and lower congressional chambers. Voting will go on until 19.30 local time (2230 GMT), with a close race expected. There are 11 candidates in Uruguay´s presidential race in total. The front-runners - engineer and former mayor of the capital Montevideo, Daniel Martínez, 62, of the Broad Front ruling coalition and lawyer Luis Lacalle Pou, 46, of the right-leaning National Party - rounded off their campaigns on Wednesday with massive rallies.

If Pou takes the helm, the result could bring a further retreat in the region of the so-called Pink Tide of leftists that have included Bolivia´s Evo Morales and Venezuela´s Nicolas Maduro. However, in larger neighbor Argentina, a leftist victory for Alberto Fernandez over President Mauricio Macri is thought likely to rebalance the scales. [nL1N27C02P} Ahead of the election, Martínez was polling at between 40% and 43%, while Lacalle was in second place with between 25% and 28%.

If no candidate gets over 50% of the vote, the two with the most votes will meet again on the last Sunday of November for a run-off. The third- and fourth-placed candidates have said they will lend their vote share to whoever runs against Martinez, potentially providing Pou with a boost in the second round. Results are due from 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Also Read: Amit Shah thanks people of Maharashtra for reposing faith in BJP-Shiv Sena coalition

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-Islamic State leader Baghdadi died 'in panic and dread', says Trump

Fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died whimpering and crying in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, in what he called a major victory over the jihadist group.Baghdad...

Bengals WR Green eyes return in Week 10

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is targeting Week 10 for his season debut. Per NFL Networks Omar Ruiz, Green said that the ankle injury he sustained in July is progressing to the point that he is hopeful of making his season deb...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer brushes De Minaur aside to claim record 10th Basel title

Roger Federer clinched a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel with a crushing 6-2 6-2 victory over Australias Alex de Minaur on Sunday. The 38-year-old Swiss has now won 103 singles titles in his c...

'Joker' Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Box Office Charts

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Oct 27, Variety.com - Put on a happy face In its fourth weekend in theaters, Warner Bros. Joker returned to the top of domestic box office charts, narrowly defeating Disneys Maleficent Mistress of Evil.The two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019