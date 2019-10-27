International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Trump announces grisly death of Islamic State leader Baghdadi during U.S. raid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 21:28 IST
UPDATE 3-Trump announces grisly death of Islamic State leader Baghdadi during U.S. raid

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi killed himself during a daring overnight raid by elite U.S. special operations forces in Syria, in a major victory as he fights a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry. Baghdadi died alongside three of his children by detonating an explosives-laden vest when he fled U.S. forces into a dead-end tunnel during the attack, which took place in the Idlib region in northwest Syria, the Republican president said in a televised address to the nation from the White House.

Under Iraqi-born Baghdadi's rule, Islamic State -- which at one point controlled swathes of Syria and Iraq -- is responsible for gruesome attacks against religious minorities and attacks on five continents in the name of a form of ultra-fanatical Islam. "Last night the United States brought the world's No.1 terrorist leader to justice," Trump said in extended remarks describing the raid.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the goal of the operation had been to capture Baghdadi if possible but kill him if necessary. Esper said two U.S. forces suffered minor injuries during the operation but have already returned to duty. Trump said a military dog was wounded.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation was staged from an airbase in western Iraq. The death of Baghdadi was an important win for Trump weeks after his sudden decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria sparked a wave of harsh criticism, including from fellow Republicans, that the move would lead to a resurgence of Islamic State, which is also known as ISIS.

"The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, panic and dread, terrified of the American forces coming down on him," Trump said. "He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and his three children. His body was mutilated by the blasts. The tunnel had caved on him," he added.

Russia opened up its airspace for the raid and Kurdish allies gave some helpful information, according to Trump, who watched the operation unfold with Vice President Mike Pence and others. Trump said the raid would not change his decision to withdraw troops from Syria. U.S. forces included the elite Delta Force, a U.S. official told Reuters.

Trump indicated that killing Baghdadi was a greater achievement than the 2011 U.S. operation during the administration of Democratic President Barack Obama that killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who planned the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks in the United States. "Bin Laden was a big thing, but this (Baghdadi) is the biggest there is. This is the worst ever," Trump said.

The Baghdadi raid put the spotlight on Trump's uneasy relationship with the U.S. intelligence community. He praised the role of intelligence officials in laying the groundwork for the attack, saying that is the type of activity it should be focused on. Trump has taken issue with the intelligence community on various issues, including its conclusion that Russian meddling in the 2016 election was aimed at helping him win.

His administration is also investigating the origin of the counter intelligence operation into Russian interference during the 2016 election. In what may end up being one of Trump's most important national security achievements, the killing of Baghdadi will help the Republican president project strength as he fights a widening impeachment inquiry launched by Democrats last month.

The impeachment inquiry focuses on Trump’s request for Ukraine to investigate a domestic rival - Democrat Joe Biden - for his personal political benefit. Biden's son, Hunter, had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. Biden, who is a contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the 2020 election, congratulated those involved in the operation, but did not mention Trump himself and again criticized the president's Syria strategy.

"We cannot afford to get distracted or take our eye off the target. ISIS remains a threat to the American people and our allies, and we must keep up the pressure to prevent ISIS from ever regrouping or again threatening the United States," Biden said. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking at the White House, praised Trump for making what he called a "hard call" in approving the attack.

"What the president said today was very reassuring to me --that when it comes to ISIS and other terrorist groups, we're coming after you, wherever you go, as long as it takes to protect our country and our way of life," he added.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-SDF: Not enough guards at Syria camp holding Islamic State families

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-Islamic State leader Baghdadi died 'in panic and dread', says Trump

Fugitive Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died whimpering and crying in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, in what he called a major victory over the jihadist group.Baghdad...

Bengals WR Green eyes return in Week 10

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is targeting Week 10 for his season debut. Per NFL Networks Omar Ruiz, Green said that the ankle injury he sustained in July is progressing to the point that he is hopeful of making his season deb...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer brushes De Minaur aside to claim record 10th Basel title

Roger Federer clinched a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel with a crushing 6-2 6-2 victory over Australias Alex de Minaur on Sunday. The 38-year-old Swiss has now won 103 singles titles in his c...

'Joker' Reclaims No. 1 Spot on Box Office Charts

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Oct 27, Variety.com - Put on a happy face In its fourth weekend in theaters, Warner Bros. Joker returned to the top of domestic box office charts, narrowly defeating Disneys Maleficent Mistress of Evil.The two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019