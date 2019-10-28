Argentine local media say Fernandez beats Macri in presidential vote - TV
Argentine local media, in a rapid response after polls closed on Sunday, said that opposition leader Alberto Fernandez had beaten conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri, ahead of official results coming out later in the evening.
Fernandez, a center-left Peronist, had earlier thumped Macri in an August primary election and had been seen with an unassailable 20-point lead over the president in pre-election polls as an economic crisis gripped the country.
