International Development News
Development News Edition

TDP MLA sticks to guns on quitting, Naidu says resigning 'not

  • PTI
  • |
  • Andhra Pradesh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 13:07 IST
TDP MLA sticks to guns on quitting, Naidu says resigning 'not
Vallabhaneni Vamsi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, who resigned from the party and his post on Sunday, stuck to his guns on Monday even as TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote back saying "resigning or quitting politics is the not correct solution." Vamsi wrote a letter to Naidu on Sunday saying he decided to "quit politics" to safeguard the (party) cadre. "I had the satisfaction of doing commendable and unparalleled public service as a legislator... Now, having been elected again as a legislator, me, my associates and followers are in neck-deep troubles due to the vindictive attitude of local YSR Congress in-charge and partisan attitude of some government employees," Vamsi noted in the letter to Naidu.

He said their (associates) problems could compound because of him if he continued as a legislator. Replying to this, Naidu wrote back saying, "I think resigning or quitting politics is not the correct solution." "Let me reaffirm that you quitting politics will not stop the harassment and vindictive political actions unleashed by the YSRCP and their stooges in the government. It is our responsibility to fight against such unconstitutional and undemocratic methods of the present government by bringing awareness among the public." "Therefore, in the interest of the future generation, safeguarding and upholding the democratic values, we have to fight the injustice of the present government, the TDP chief added.

Naidu assured that he and the party would "stand by you wholeheartedly and unconditionally" in the fight against the high-handedness of the present government. "Always remember that whenever injustice is meted out, we have to fight instead of giving up," he added.

Responding to this, Vamsi thanked the TDP president for "appreciating my concerns." "I sincerely thank you for standing by me. But, I would not like to prolong the issue. I hope you would pardon me if I had inadvertently overstepped my brief," he said. Vamsi, who was elected to the Assembly for a third term from Gannavaram in Krishna district, met Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy three days ago, triggering speculation about his political moves.

He was first elected to the then united AP Assembly in 2004 as a TDP 'rebel.' He lost the 2009 Lok Sabha election as a TDP nominee from Vijayawada by a margin of 10,000 votes. After the state's division, he won the Gannavaram Assembly seat in 2014 and again on May 2019, despite a strong anti-TDP wave.

Meanwhile, YSRC's Gannavaram in charge, Yarlagadda Venkat Rao, who lost the May election, is strongly opposing Vamsi's possible entry into the ruling party. "For five years as an MLA, Vamsi harassed our party cadre no end. Hundreds of police cases were foisted on them.

How can we allow such a person into the party now," Venkat Rao questioned. Rao said he would discuss the issue with YSRCchief Jagan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

Science News Summary: NASA plans to send water-hunting robot to moon surface in 2022

Labour is waiting for EU Brexit delay before taking election decision - health spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Woods never ceases to amaze as peers tip their hat to greatnessTiger Woods peers have learned over the years never to be surprised at anything he accomplishes and are braced for a furthe...

Karnataka: Siddaramaiah miffed over presence of JDS flags at Shivakumar's welcome event

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah has expressed his discontent over the presence of JDS flags during the welcoming event of party leader DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru after being released from Tihar Jail on October 23. What kind of message a...

How soft drinks are a critical link between obesity and tooth wear?

A recent study has found that sugar-sweetened soft drinks are commonly responsible for obesity and tooth wear among adults. The study was published in the journal, Clinical Oral Investigations.Several researchers and scientists from Kings C...

Soccer-Five talking points from the weekend in the Bundesliga

Here are five talking points from the weekend in Germany. 1970S GLORY Bundesliga leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach are enjoying their finest run in decades and their 4-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt allowed them to stay top of the league fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019