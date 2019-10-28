International Development News
UPDATE 1-Spain's Socialists lead ahead of election, far-right party Vox jumps

Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's Socialists' lead in voting intentions ahead of the Nov. 10 election is diminishing, making it less likely the party of the acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez will win a parliamentary majority, GAD3 poll for ABC newspaper showed on Monday.

The Socialists would lose 5 seats in Parliament and neither the left-wing nor the right-wing parties are predicted to win a majority. Socialist and far-left Unidas Podemos could have 155 seats, and Pedro Sanchez would need separatists and nationalists to achieve a majority in a moment of rising tensions in Catalonia.

Right-leaning parties, including the Spanish far-right Vox, whose polling support jumped to 13.5%, would get 160 seats altogether, 11 more than in April. GAD3 surveyed 2,730 people between Oct. 21 and 24 amid protests in Catalonia against Spain Supreme Court's sentencing of separatist leaders and ahead of the exhumation of former dictator Francisco Franco's remains.

The latest tracking polls in El Mundo and La Razon newspapers agree that the Franco exhumation has boosted Vox, seen as winning more seats than in the April election to become the third-biggest party, with 41 of the 350 seats of the Spanish Parliament. The GAD3 poll showed the conservative People's Party (PP) would take 100 seats, winning 34 more seats than in the previous election, while market-friendly Ciudadanos would sink to 17 seats, 40 seats fewer than in the April election.

The far-left party Unidas Podemos would lose 8 seats, while the new splinter party, Mas Pais (More Country), would get 3 seats.

