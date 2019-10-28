Newly-elected MLAs take oath on opening day of Ker Assembly

Five newly-elected MLAs in Kerala were on Monday sworn in on the opening day of the Assembly session. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan administered oath to the new members, who were elected in the October 21 bypolls.

The members took oath in alphabetical order. Konni MLA K U Jenesh Kumar of CPI(M) took oath first followed by Indian Union Muslim League's (IUML) M C Kamarruddin from Manjeshwaram, who took oath in Kannada language.

Left MLA from Vattiyoorkavu, V K Prasanth, was the third person to take oath. The lone woman legislator from the opposition Congress Shanimol Osman and Ernakulam legislator T J Vinod, took oath in the name of God.

The 16th session of the Kerala Legislative Assembly, which began here on Monday is being convened after the bypolls, which had seen the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) winning two seats and Congress-headed United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition three. The wresting of two sitting seats from the UDF would give the ruling front strength to counter the attack from the opposition during the 19 day-long session, which would conclude on November 21..

