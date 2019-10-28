International Development News
Action needed against those who sponsor terror: PM Modi to EU MPs

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 15:30 IST
  • Created: 28-10-2019 15:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday told a delegation of European Union MPs that urgent action was needed against those supporting and sponsoring terrorism. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism, Modi told the delegation that had called on him ahead of its visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing hope that the parliamentarians' visit to various parts of the country will be fruitful, Modi said the visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give them a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said. The prime minister also hoped that it will give them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region, it said.

Without naming any country, Modi said urgent action is required against all those who support or sponsor terror activities and use terrorism as a state policy. The prime minister also highlighted the jump in India’s position in Ease of Doing Business rankings from 142 in 2014 to 63 now.

This is a massive achievement for a country of such enormous size, demography and diversity. Governance systems are today enabling people to move in an aspirational direction, he said. Modi also underlined the focus of the government on ensuring Ease of Living for all Indians.

He mentioned about the success of key programmes of the government including Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, five years before the global target. He also talked about steps taken for environment protection and conservation, including enhanced renewable energy targets and movement against single-use plastics.

The prime minister appreciated the importance the parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting right at the beginning of their term. The delegation of EU members of parliament will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

